Sterlite Protest Day 2 UPDATES: Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police and Collector transferred, Tami Nadu orders suspension of internet

By Online Desk

At least one person was shot dead and four others were injured today in fresh police firing at Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar, while just hours before, an angry mob set ablaze two police vehicles near the city's Government Hospital.

The latest incidents of violence come a day after Tamil Nadu saw its bloodiest police action since independence which left at least eleven people dead during the Sterlite Protest in Thoothukudi.

Earlier today, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court stayed the construction of a new copper smelter by Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi.

The Sterlite Protest demanding the closure of the controversial Thoothukudi copper smelting plant entered its 101st day today.

The situation in the district remains tense.

Here are the latest updates: