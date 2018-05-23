Home LIVE

Sterlite Protest Day 2 UPDATES: Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police and Collector transferred, Tami Nadu orders suspension of internet

With the death toll now at 12, a vacation bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to preserve the bodies of the victims, until further orders.

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Police attacking the protesters in Thoothukudi (Photo | Karthik Alagu)

By Online Desk

At least one person was shot dead and four others were injured today in fresh police firing at Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar, while just hours before, an angry mob set ablaze two police vehicles near the city's Government Hospital.

The latest incidents of violence come a day after Tamil Nadu saw its bloodiest police action since independence which left at least eleven people dead during the Sterlite Protest in Thoothukudi.

IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for the second day

Earlier today, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court stayed the construction of a new copper smelter by Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi.

The Sterlite Protest demanding the closure of the controversial Thoothukudi copper smelting plant entered its 101st day today.

The situation in the district remains tense.

Here are the latest updates:

Live Updates
