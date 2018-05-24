Sterlite protests Day 3 UPDATES: Anti-social elements intruded into the agitation on May 22 and attacked the police; firing not pre-plannned: Tamil Nadu CM 

Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at Anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. Sterlite Copper, a unit of Vedanta Group had been facing several controversies ever since its inception in Thoothukudi in 1997.

However, the protests against the copper smelter renewed this year after the company announced construction of a new unit in the plant which raised fear of increase in pollution among the locals. On Wednesday late night, an youngster who was under treatment succumbed to injuries taking the toll to 13.