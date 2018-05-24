Sterlite protests Day 3 UPDATES: Vedanta founder Anil Agarwal says he is 'in pain' over Thoothukudi deaths

Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. Sterlite Copper, a unit of Vedanta Group, had been facing several controversies ever since its inception in the southern Tamil Nadu port city in 1997.

However, the protests against the copper smelter renewed this year after the company announced the construction of a new unit in the plant which raised fear of an increase in pollution among the locals. On Wednesday late night, a youngster who was under treatment succumbed to injuries taking the toll to 13. Internet services have been ordered suspended in Thoothukudi and the neighbouring districts of Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari for five days.

Tamil Nadu police shot dead 10 persons when it opened fire on a rally on Tuesday, which marked the 100th day of demonstrations.