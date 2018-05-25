Karnataka trust vote HIGHLIGHTS | CM HD Kumaraswamy wins floor test with support of 117 MLAs

By Online Desk

The three-day-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka headed by HD Kumaraswamy won the floor test today, as expected, ending the 10-day political uncertainty in the state.

The motion expressing confidence in the Kumaraswamy government was adopted by voice vote in the presence of JD (S)-Congress coalition MLAs and other lawmakers supporting the government.

The BJP members staged a walkout before the trust vote was taken. Leader of the Opposition B S Yeddyurappa made a blistering attack on Kumaraswamy, describing the ruling coalition as "unholy".

In his speech, Kumaraswamy said his government would carry all sections together, and would take into consideration suggestions made by the Opposition.

Congress nominee K R Ramesh Kumar was today unanimously elected as Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly after senior BJP leader Suresh Kumar withdrew his nomination for the Speaker’s post.

In the 222-member House where 112 is a simple majority, the JDS-Congress combine has 118 MLAs (JDS 37, Congress 78 and three others), while the BJP has 104 seats.