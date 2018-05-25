Karnataka trust vote LIVE | CM HD Kumaraswamy wins floor test with support of 117 MLAs

By Online Desk

The three-day-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka headed by HD Kumaraswamy is facing a floor test today which it is widely expected to sail through, barring any unforeseeable events, ending the 10-day political uncertainty in the state.

Congress nominee K R Ramesh Kumar was today unanimously elected as Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly after senior BJP leader Suresh Kumar withdrew his nomination for the Speaker’s post.

With the numbers game tilted in favour of the coalition, 58-year old Kumaraswamy looks to be sitting pretty to win the trial of strength.

In the 222-member House where 112 is a simple majority, the JDS-Congress combine has 118 MLAs (JDS 37, Congress 78 and three others), while the BJP has 104 seats.