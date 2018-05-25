Home LIVE

Karnataka trust vote LIVE | CM HD Kumaraswamy wins floor test with support of 117 MLAs

This will be the first time the numbers on either side will be tested on the floor of the assembly as Yeddyurappa had resigned before taking the trust vote.

Published: 25th May 2018 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The three-day-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka headed by HD Kumaraswamy is facing a floor test today which it is widely expected to sail through, barring any unforeseeable events, ending the 10-day political uncertainty in the state.

Congress nominee K R Ramesh Kumar was today unanimously elected as Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly after senior BJP leader Suresh Kumar withdrew his nomination for the Speaker’s post. 

With the numbers game tilted in favour of the coalition, 58-year old Kumaraswamy looks to be sitting pretty to win the trial of strength.

In the 222-member House where 112 is a simple majority, the JDS-Congress combine has 118 MLAs (JDS 37, Congress 78 and three others), while the BJP has 104 seats.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yeddyurappa HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka Assembly JD(S) Karnataka floor test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel