Karnataka trust vote LIVE | Congress' Ramesh Kumar elected as Assembly Speaker
This will be the first time the numbers on either side will be tested on the floor of the assembly as Yeddyurappa had resigned before taking the trust vote.
Published: 25th May 2018 12:00 PM | Last Updated: 25th May 2018 12:48 PM | A+A A-
The three-day-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka headed by H D Kumaraswamy is facing a floor test today which it is widely expected to sail through, barring any unforeseeable events, ending the 10-day political uncertainty in the state.
The election for the post of Speaker will precede the vote of confidence, with the BJP fielding its candidate S Suresh Kumar to take on senior Congress leader Ramesh Kumar.
With the numbers game tilted in favour of the coalition, 58-year old Kumaraswamy looks to be sitting pretty to win the trial of strength.