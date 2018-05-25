Karnataka trust vote LIVE | Congress' Ramesh Kumar elected as Assembly Speaker

By Online Desk

The three-day-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka headed by H D Kumaraswamy is facing a floor test today which it is widely expected to sail through, barring any unforeseeable events, ending the 10-day political uncertainty in the state.

The election for the post of Speaker will precede the vote of confidence, with the BJP fielding its candidate S Suresh Kumar to take on senior Congress leader Ramesh Kumar.

With the numbers game tilted in favour of the coalition, 58-year old Kumaraswamy looks to be sitting pretty to win the trial of strength.