IPL 2018 final: Chennai Super Kings wins toss, opts to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The nail-biting IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad is finally taking off soon. Both the teams finished in the first two spot before the playoffs began. 

Published: 27th May 2018 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni interacts with Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Kane Williamson (Photo | IPL twitter)

By UNI

The nail-biting IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad is finally taking off soon. Both the teams finished in the first two spot before the playoffs began. Chennai Super Kings has won the toss and has elected to bowl first against the orange army.

The final match will be played in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. In this IPL season, CSK has won all the three matches played against SRH. Today will be the final and fourth match between the yellow kings and orange army. 

While Dhoni-led CSK has won IPL title a total of two times in 2012 and 2013, SRH has won the IPL only once in 2016.

CSK has made one change bringing in Meerut bolwer Karn Sharma and leaving out Harbhajan Singh while SRH have made two changes Sandeep Sharma comes in for Khaleel Ahmed.

Unfortunately, Saha is injured and Goswami comes in.

Teams: CSK XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni( capt & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi 

SRH XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami(wK), Kane Williamson(capt.), Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Live Updates
IPL 2018 Wankhede Stadium CSK VS SRH Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

