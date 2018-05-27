IPL 2018 final UPDATES: Chennai Super Kings wins toss, opts to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

By Online Desk

The much-awaited IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad has taken off at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The sides had finished as the table toppers of the season and had faced off earlier on Qualifier 1. Back from suspension CSK, in hunt for their third IPL title has won the toss and has elected to bowl first against the 2016-winners SRH.



Head-to-head Stats:

CSK 7 wins

SRH 2 wins

CSK has made one change bringing in Meerut bolwer Karn Sharma and leaving out Harbhajan Singh while SRH have made two changes Sandeep Sharma comes in for Khaleel Ahmed.

Shreevats Goswami replaces injured first-choice stumper Wriddhiman Saha in SRH squad.

Teams:

CSK XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni( capt & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi

SRH XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami(wK), Kane Williamson(capt.), Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.