IPL 2018 final UPDATES: Chennai Super Kings wins toss, opts to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad
The nail-biting IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad is finally taking off soon. Both the teams finished in the first two spot before the playoffs began.
Published: 27th May 2018 06:41 PM | Last Updated: 27th May 2018 07:59 PM | A+A A-
The much-awaited IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad has taken off at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The sides had finished as the table toppers of the season and had faced off earlier on Qualifier 1. Back from suspension CSK, in hunt for their third IPL title has won the toss and has elected to bowl first against the 2016-winners SRH.
Head-to-head Stats:
CSK 7 wins
SRH 2 wins
CSK has made one change bringing in Meerut bolwer Karn Sharma and leaving out Harbhajan Singh while SRH have made two changes Sandeep Sharma comes in for Khaleel Ahmed.
Shreevats Goswami replaces injured first-choice stumper Wriddhiman Saha in SRH squad.
Teams:
CSK XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni( capt & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi
SRH XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami(wK), Kane Williamson(capt.), Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.