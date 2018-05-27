IPL 2018 final UPDATES: Kane Williamson, Yusuf Pathan take Sunrisers to 178/6 against CSK

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Kane Williamson missed out on yet another fifty in a highly successful season as Sunrisers Hyderabad piled on a challenging score of 178 or 6 after a slow start in the Indian Premier League final here tonight.

Williamson led his side from the front once again to notch up 47 in 36 balls, hitting two sixes and five fours before Yusuf Pathan scored a breezy unbeaten 45, inclusive of four fours and two sixes in 25 balls, to take the team close to 180.

Carlos Brathwaite (21 in 11) came up with the much needed big hits towards the end.

SRH had scored 139 for 7 when the two teams had met earlier at this ground in Qualifier 1 on May 22.

Super Kings kept a tight rein on the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen initially while also taking a wicket through a run-out.

The first four overs saw only one boundary being hit  a turn to fine leg for four by Dhawan off Lungi Ngidi.

Super Kings also struck an early blow when Shreevats Goswami was run out.

And when Shardul Thakur too erred in length, he was hoisted over long on by Dhawan for a maximum, taking SRH to 42 for 1 by the end of Powerplay.

Williamson, by now into the groove, drove and scooped Dwayne Bravo for a four and a six in the bowler's first over, and the 8th overall, to increase the run-rate further.

The second wicket partnership reached the 50-mark when it was snapped by Ravindra Jadeja who bowled Dhawan when the left-handed opener missed a heave on the 25th ball he faced.

The run-rate dropped a bit after his departure and at the half-way mark Sunrisers were 73 for 2.

The Sunrisers captain, by far his side's major run-getter who also became the third highest scorer in one IPL season, went back after striking two sixes and five fours to leave his side at 101 for 3.

Pathan started in aggressive fashion and put on a useful stand of 32 with Shakib before the latter drove Bravo straight to Raina at extra cover and was caught.

It was later left to Pathan and big-hitting West Indian Brathwaite to give the total a big boost in the death overs as they added 34 runs in the last three overs.

Head-to-head Stats:

CSK 7 wins

SRH 2 wins

CSK has made one change bringing in Meerut bolwer Karn Sharma and leaving out Harbhajan Singh while SRH have made two changes Sandeep Sharma comes in for Khaleel Ahmed.

Shreevats Goswami replaces injured first-choice stumper Wriddhiman Saha in SRH squad.

Teams:

CSK XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni( capt & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi

SRH XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami(wK), Kane Williamson(capt.), Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.