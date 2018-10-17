Home LIVE

LIVE UPDATES: Sabarimala protesters indulge in vandalism, attack women journalists at Nilakkal

On Wednesday morning, a few women including Libi from Alleppey and 45-year-Madhavi from Andhra Pradesh have been blocked on their way to the shrine.

Published: 17th October 2018 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 02:49 PM

A mob vandalizes a TV crew vehicle despite heavy police presence in Nilakkal on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is opening today for the first time since the Supreme Court's landmark verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine. The big question - will women get to enter the shrine on the first day itself.

The Supreme Court verdict to allow them to worship Lord Ayyappa at his temple had received praise from several women rights groups and rationalists but irked devotees in Kerala and beyond. There have already been widespread protests against it.

On Wednesday morning, a few women including Libi from Alleppey and 45-year-old Madhavi from Andhra Pradesh, have been blocked on their way to the shrine.

The state government had already announced that they would help implement the Supreme Court verdict to allow women of all ages into the shrine.

Security is tight near the temple which opens on Wednesday. Around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed.

Earlier, on Tuesday, tension prevailed at Nilakkal, the base camp, after hundreds of women began their protest by chanting prayers in tents and prevented females in the 10-50 age group from proceeding to Sannidhanam.

Live Updates
Sabarimala temple opening Nilakkal tense Kerala Police women journalists attacked

