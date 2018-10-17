LIVE UPDATES: Sabarimala temple opens its gates amid violence, but not for women

By Online Desk

Nilakkal, the base camp this year for Sabarimala devotees, has virtually turned into a battle zone with members of various groups that oppose entry of women into the shrine turning to violence in their bid to have their way.

The mob, armed with sticks, reportedly targeted women mediapersons who were at the base camp to cover the ongoing protest.

The violent protesters were said to have attacked personnel from at least four media organisations. While Pooja Prasanna of Republic TV was beaten with sticks, Saritha Balan of News Minute was kicked on her spine. The mob also heckled NDTV’s Sneha Mary Koshy and her crew member SP Babu. A woman reporter of India Today too was injured when the mob attacked a police vehicle passing near a temple in Nilakkal. The News 18 crew also came under attack as the channel's correspondent Radhika Ramaswamy was also heckled by the mob.

Kerala police have detained Rahul Easwar in Pamba for provoking the protesters. Easwar is the grandson of the former high priest of the Sabarimala Shrine.

Earlier in the morning, a few women including Libi from Alleppey and 45-year-old Madhavi from Andhra Pradesh, were stopped on their way to the shrine.

The state government had already announced that they would help implement the Supreme Court verdict to allow women of all ages into the shrine.

Security is tight near the temple which opens on Wednesday. Around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed.

Tension has been prevailing at Nilakkal since Tuesday after hundreds of women began their protest by chanting prayers in tents and prevented females in the 10-50 age group from proceeding to Sannidhanam.

The famous hill shrine is opening on Wednesday for the first time since the Supreme Court's landmark verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine. The big question - will women get to enter the shrine on the first day itself?