Home LIVE

LIVE UPDATES: Sabarimala temple opens its gates amid violence, but not for women

On Wednesday morning, a few women including Libi from Alleppey and 45-year-Madhavi from Andhra Pradesh have been blocked on their way to the shrine.

Published: 17th October 2018 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy police force deployment near the Lord Ayyappa Temple on its opening day in Sabarimala. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Nilakkal, the base camp this year for Sabarimala devotees, has virtually turned into a battle zone with members of various groups that oppose entry of women into the shrine turning to violence in their bid to have their way.

The mob, armed with sticks, reportedly targeted women mediapersons who were at the base camp to cover the ongoing protest.

The violent protesters were said to have attacked personnel from at least four media organisations. While Pooja Prasanna of Republic TV was beaten with sticks, Saritha Balan of News Minute was kicked on her spine. The mob also heckled NDTV’s Sneha Mary Koshy and her crew member SP Babu. A woman reporter of India Today too was injured when the mob attacked a police vehicle passing near a temple in Nilakkal. The News 18 crew also came under attack as the channel's correspondent Radhika Ramaswamy was also heckled by the mob. 

Kerala police have detained Rahul Easwar in Pamba for provoking the protesters. Easwar is the grandson of the former high priest of the Sabarimala Shrine.

Earlier in the morning, a few women including Libi from Alleppey and 45-year-old Madhavi from Andhra Pradesh, were stopped on their way to the shrine.

The state government had already announced that they would help implement the Supreme Court verdict to allow women of all ages into the shrine.

Security is tight near the temple which opens on Wednesday. Around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed.

ALSO READ | Hindu outfits camp at Vallakkadavu to prevent women from entering Sabarimala

Tension has been prevailing at Nilakkal since Tuesday after hundreds of women began their protest by chanting prayers in tents and prevented females in the 10-50 age group from proceeding to Sannidhanam.

The famous hill shrine is opening on Wednesday for the first time since the Supreme Court's landmark verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine. The big question - will women get to enter the shrine on the first day itself?

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala temple opening Nilakkal tense Kerala Police women journalists attacked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Andrea started her acting career in theatre with Girish Karnad's Nagamandala. (Photo | Andrea Instagram)
Here are some stunning photos of 'Vada Chennai' star Andrea
The untitled Avengers 4 movie is seven months away from release, and many fans have already made amazing connections between the Marvel movies and predicted what could happen in the final part of the Avengers series.
Avengers 4 predictions: Here's what could happen in the final part
Videos
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Sasikala teacher speaks to The New Indian Express about the ongoing Sabarimala Protest
Pop icon Lady Gaga. (Photo | Associated Press)
Wedding bells for Lady Gaga, Christian Carino
facebook twitter whatsapp