Sabarimala issue LIVE UPDATES: Nilakkal Tense as the hill shrine opens today

The apex court's verdict in favour of entry of women in the shrine has received praise from several rights groups and rationalists but has irked devotees in the state and beyond. 

Published: 17th October 2018 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Ayyappa Samrakshana Samiti Ayyappa Seva Sangom members blocking a bus heading to Pampa to check for women devotees at Nilakkal | EPS

By Online Desk

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is opening today for the first time since the Supreme Court's landmark verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine. The verdict passed by the apex court bench has received praise from several women rights groups and rationalists but has irked devotees in the state and beyond. There have been widespread protests to prevent entry of women into the temple.

However, the state government has decided to go ahead with implementing the Supreme Court verdict on allowing women of all ages into the shrine. Security has been tightened near the temple which opens on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, tension prevailed at Nilakkal, the base camp, after hundreds of women began their protest by chanting prayers in tents and prevented females in the 10-50 age group from proceeding to Sannidhanam.

Live Updates
