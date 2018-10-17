Sabarimala issue LIVE UPDATES: Nilakkal Tense as the hill shrine opens today

By Online Desk

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is opening today for the first time since the Supreme Court's landmark verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine. The verdict passed by the apex court bench has received praise from several women rights groups and rationalists but has irked devotees in the state and beyond. There have been widespread protests to prevent entry of women into the temple.

However, the state government has decided to go ahead with implementing the Supreme Court verdict on allowing women of all ages into the shrine. Security has been tightened near the temple which opens on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, tension prevailed at Nilakkal, the base camp, after hundreds of women began their protest by chanting prayers in tents and prevented females in the 10-50 age group from proceeding to Sannidhanam.