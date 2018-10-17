Sabarimala opening HIGHLIGHTS: Section 144 to be imposed at four places near shrine

By Online Desk

The famed Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala opened Wednesday for the five-day-long monthly poojas in a surcharged atmosphere of protest over the Supreme Court verdict permitting entry of women of all age groups.

Amid chanting of 'swamiye saranam Ayyappa' mantras, the 'melshanti' (chief priest), Unnikrishnan Namboothiri and 'tantri' (head priest), Kandaru Rajeevaru opened the portals of santum sanctorum of the shrine at 5.00 pm and lighted the ceremonial lamp.

As per the custom, no poojas would be held this evening and the shrine would be closed at 10.30 pm.

This is for the first time that the hill temple, located in the evergreen forests of Western Ghats, opened after the apex court lifted the ban on menstrual age women visiting the shrine.

With the protest intensifying, Pathanamthitta district administration has imposed Section 144 at Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal and Ilavunkal.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area and restricts people from gathering in the public.

More police personnel have been rushed to Pamba and Nilakkal, said DGP Loknath Behera. He said police have also filed cases against those who attacked the journalists.

Kerala Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran has held the BJP and the RSS responsible for the violence. Attack on women and journalists would not be tolerated, he said.