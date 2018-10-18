LIVE UPDATES: Female NYT journalist leaves Sabarimala after facing protests

By Online Desk

Amid intensifying protest against the entry of women in the menstrual age group in the Sabarimala temple, the Kerala administration on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in four places-- Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal, and Elavungal.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) prohibits an assembly of more than four people in an area.

According to sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs also took cognisance of the incidents of violence witnessed yesterday.

Meanwhile, women above 50 years of age were seen entering the Lord Ayyappa temple yesterday evening. Women between 10 to 50 years of age did not arrive here today due to security concerns.

Earlier in the day, the protesters were lathi-charged as they gathered at the Nilakkal base camp of Pathanamthitta district. Stones were also pelted.