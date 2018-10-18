LIVE UPDATES: RSS changes stance, says women too follow Sabarimala ban

By Online Desk

An attempt by Delhi-based New York Times journalist Suhasini Raj to trek Sabarimala path to reach Sannidhanam on Thursday failed as she was blocked by a group of protestors at Marakkuttam en route to Sannidhanam.

It was around 7. 30 am that Suhasini Raj along with her foreign colleague decided to proceed to Sannidhanam under the protection of police force. Though she managed to trek up to Marakuttam, a group of protestors waylaid her at Marakkutam forcing her to cancel her trek and return her to Pamba.

It was said that she had come to Pamba as part of her job assignment and report the developments. Police said they have taken stock and will further strengthen the situation in order to provide security to women who wish to visit Sabarimala.

RSS, on the other hand, in its annual Vijayadashmi address, changed the previous stance on the whole issue, saying that a large section of women follows the tradition of not entering the holy shrine.

"This tradition had been there for so long & was being followed. Those who filed petitions against it are not the one who will go to temple. A large section of women follow this practice. Their sentiments were not considered," said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.