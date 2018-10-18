Home LIVE

Sabarimala entry protests HIGHLIGHTS: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses RSS of fuelling violence

Kerala temple affairs minister Kadakampally Surendran reportedly presented a senior RSS leader's audio message asking the cadres to go to Sabarimala's monthly pooja disguised as pilgrims.

Published: 18th October 2018 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

A policeman throws back a stone as they clash with protestors who tried to stop women of menstruating age from going to the Sabarimala temple at Nilackal, a base camp on way to the mountain shrine in Kerala, India, Wednesday, October 17, 2018. | AP

By Online Desk

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday blamed RSS for the ongoing violent protests against women's entry into the Sabarimala shrine.

"Sabarimala has a uniqueness that other temples lack; it allows entry for people of all faith. Sangh Parivar and RSS have always been intolerant of this fact. They have made many attempts to erase this distinction of Sabarimala," Vijayan tweeted.

"These attackers are motivated by casteist and feudal ideologies. Encouraging such movements will eventually lead to the banishment of backward classes from places like Sabarimala. All believers must condemn this attack on Sabarimala.The role they played in eliminating the rituals performed at Sabarimala by Adivasi-Malayaran community is common knowledge. The present troubles must be seen in this light. The RSS backed attackers are obstructing believers and spreading terror," he further added.

Kerala temple affairs minister Kadakampally Surendran reportedly presented a senior RSS leader's audio message asking the cadres to go to Sabarimala's monthly pooja disguised as pilgrims. The clip also urged the cadres not to go in groups due to Section 144, and carry irumudi that the devotees take during the pilgrimage.

The minister claimed that this call was made to create trouble at the hill shrine.

RSS in its annual Vijayadashmi address, changed the previous stance on the whole issue, saying that a large section of women follows the tradition of not entering the holy shrine. 

"This tradition had been there for so long & was being followed. Those who filed petitions against it are not the one who will go to temple. A large section of women follow this practice. Their sentiments were not considered," said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Live Updates
