Sabarimala entry LIVE UPDATES: Curfew extended for three more days

By Online Desk

PAMBA: In view of the volatile situation at the Sabarimala shrine, the Pathanamthitta district administration has extended curfew for three more days. The curfew will be enforced from Illavungal to Sannidhanam, said officials. Police have booked cases against 200 people for blocking the entry of women, according to media reports.

On Friday morning, an entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted entry.

After a few hours of protests, Kavitha, a reporter from Hyderabad along with Ernakulam-based activist Rehana Fatima, who were just 500 metres away from the Sannidhanam (sanctum sanctorum) of the shrine , agreed to go back after talking to the police team led by IG S Sreejith.

The two young women had reached three-fourths of the distance to the shrine, which is in itself a first. They wore traditional black attire meant for the pilgrimage along with helmets.

After the women arrived at the Nadapanthal, the temple priest's aides started an unprecedented protest in front of the shrine's 18 steps after stopping their daily pooja. They ended their stir after 11 am.

Later, around noon, 46-year-old Mary Sweety from Sharjah was forced to return midway after she requested entry into the shrine.

On Thursday, Suhasini Raj, the New Delhi-based woman journalist was stopped midway. The journalist was accompanied by her foreign male colleague. A case has been registered against devotees who allegedly prevented her trekking.

