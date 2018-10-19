Sabarimala entry LIVE UPDATES: Devaswom Board to submit report on current situation to SC

By Online Desk

PAMBA: The Travancore Dewasom Board has decided to present a detailed report on the current situation at Sabarimala to the Supreme Court, reported Mathrubhumi.com.

The board said it will not issue a review petition against the SC verdict to allow women of all ages into the hill shrine.

An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Friday virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine.

After a few hours of protests, Kavitha, a reporter from Hyderabad along with Ernakulam-based activist Rehana Fatima, who reached 500 metres away from the Sannidhanam (sanctum sanctorum) of the shrine Friday, agreed to go back after talking to the police team led by IG S Sreejith.

The two young women had reached three-fourths of the distance to the shrine, which is in itself a first. They wore traditional black attire meant for the pilgrimage along with helmets.

After the women arrived at the Nadapanthal, temple aides started an unprecedented protest in front of the shrine's 18 steps after stopping their daily pooja. They ended their stir after 11 am.

Around noon, 46-year-old Mary Sweety from Sharjah was forced to return midway after she requested entry into the shrine.

On Thursday, Suhasini Raj, the New Delhi-based woman journalist was stopped midway. The journalist was accompanied by her foreign male colleague. A case has been registered against devotees who allegedly prevented her trekking.

