Sabarimala entry LIVE UPDATES: Kerala Police decide to escort two women back from Sannidhanam as protests mount

By Online Desk

PAMBA: A woman reporter from Hyderabad, who started trekking to Sabarimala hill Friday along with Ernakulam-based activist Rehana Fatima, is now being asked to return from the Sannidhanam of the shrine.

Kerala Police is now talking to the two women asking them to go back to Pamba from Nadapanthal (which is almost three-fourths of the distance to the hill shrine).

Kavitha from Mojo TV, had changed to the traditional black attire meant for the pilgrimage and is also wearing a helmet. She is being escorted by a police team led by IG Sreejith.

If the reporter climbs the hills, she would be the first woman from the menstruating age group to visit the temple of Lord Ayyappa after the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the shrine.

On Thursday, Suhasini Raj, the New Delhi-based woman journalist was stopped midway. The journalist was accompanied by her foreign male colleague. A case has been registered against devotees who allegedly prevented her trekking.

Here are updates from Friday: