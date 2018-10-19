Sabarimala entry LIVE UPDATES: Third woman forced to return after protestors stop her at Pamba

By Online Desk

PAMBA: An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Friday virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine.

After a few hours of protests, Kavitha, a reporter from Hyderabad along with Ernakulam-based activist Rehana Fatima, who reached 500 metres away from the Sannidhanam (sanctum sanctorum) of the shrine Friday, agreed to go back after talking to the police team led by IG S Sreejith.

The two young women had reached three-fourths of the distance to the shrine, which is in itself a first. They wore traditional black attire meant for the pilgrimage along with helmets.

After the women arrived at the Nadapanthal, temple aides started an unprecedented protest in front of the shrine's 18 steps after stopping their daily pooja. They ended their stir after 11 am.

On Thursday, Suhasini Raj, the New Delhi-based woman journalist was stopped midway. The journalist was accompanied by her foreign male colleague. A case has been registered against devotees who allegedly prevented her trekking.

Here are updates from Friday: