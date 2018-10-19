Home LIVE

Sabarimala entry LIVE UPDATES: Third woman forced to return after protestors stop her at Pamba

Earlier in the day, a Hyderabad-based journalist and an activist from Kochi had reached three-fourths of the distance to the shrine, which is in itself a first.

Published: 19th October 2018 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Rehana Fatima, the activist, is seen leaving the shrine after being asked to return. Her house in Ernakulam was vandalised by an angry mob today. (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Online Desk

PAMBA: An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Friday virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine.

After a few hours of protests, Kavitha, a reporter from Hyderabad along with Ernakulam-based activist Rehana Fatima, who reached 500 metres away from the Sannidhanam (sanctum sanctorum) of the shrine Friday, agreed to go back after talking to the police team led by IG S Sreejith.

The two young women had reached three-fourths of the distance to the shrine, which is in itself a first. They wore traditional black attire meant for the pilgrimage along with helmets.

After the women arrived at the Nadapanthal, temple aides started an unprecedented protest in front of the shrine's 18 steps after stopping their daily pooja. They ended their stir after 11 am.

On Thursday, Suhasini Raj, the New Delhi-based woman journalist was stopped midway. The journalist was accompanied by her foreign male colleague. A case has been registered against devotees who allegedly prevented her trekking.

Here are updates from Friday:

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala temple Sabarimala womens entry Sabarimala verdict Sabarimala entry row Sabarimala protests Women in Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away from the sanctum sanctorum, aides of the temple priests stopped their daily puja and started protesting at the base of the 18 steps of the shrine (seen in picture). They then called it off after the women agreed to go back following negotiations with police. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 19, 1947
Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
facebook twitter whatsapp