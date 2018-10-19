Home LIVE

Sabarimala entry LIVE UPDATES: Two women return without entering temple; priests stop protest outside sanctum sanctorum

Parikarmikkal (aides of Sabarimala temple's chief priest) have begun protesting in front of the 18 holy steps at the sanctum sanctorum after stopping the daily pooja.

Published: 19th October 2018 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

kavitha_sabarimala

Kavitha, Mojo TV journalist from Hyderabad, is seen here as she is being escorted to the Sabarimala shrine on Friday morning under police protection. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)

By Online Desk

PAMBA: An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Friday virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine.

After a few hours of protests, Kavitha, a reporter from Hyderabad along with Ernakulam-based activist Rehana Fatima, who reached 500 metres away from the Sannidhanam (sanctum sanctorum) of the shrine Friday, agreed to go back after talking to the police team led by IG S Sreejith.

The two young women had reached three-fourths of the distance to the shrine, which is in itself a first. They wore traditional black attire meant for the pilgrimage along with helmets.

On the other hand, temple aides have begun an unprecedented protest in front of the shrine's 18 steps after stopping their daily pooja.

On Thursday, Suhasini Raj, the New Delhi-based woman journalist was stopped midway. The journalist was accompanied by her foreign male colleague. A case has been registered against devotees who allegedly prevented her trekking.

Here are updates from Friday:

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala temple Sabarimala womens entry Sabarimala verdict Sabarimala entry row Sabarimala protests Women in Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 19, 1947
Hindi film actress Chitrangda Singh visited Mumbai's famous Durga Bari Samiti at Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Hall on 17 October 2018 to join in the Maha Ashtami celebrations at the Samiti. The puja conducted by the Durga Bari Samiti is the oldest in the city. C
Chitrangda Singh celebrates Durga Puja at Mumbai's Durga Bari Samiti
Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
facebook twitter whatsapp