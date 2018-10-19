Two women, including journalist from Hyderabad, begin climbing Sabarimala hill with police protection

By Online Desk

PAMBA: A woman reporter from Hyderabad began trekking to Sabarimala hill Friday, a day after Suhasini Raj, a New York Times journalist made a failed bid to visit the shrine. TV news reports say that she is accompanied by a woman from Kochi as well.

Kavitha from Mojo TV, has not changed to the traditional attire meant for the pilgrimage, reported News18. She was initially wearing full riot gear and is being escorted by a police team.

The woman is in her late 20s and if she climbs the hills, she would be the first woman from the menstruating age group to visit the temple of Lord Ayyappa after the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the shrine.

On Thursday, Suhasini Raj, the New Delhi-based woman journalist was stopped midway by devotees. The journalist was accompanied by her foreign male colleague. A case has been registered against devotees who allegedly prevented her trekking.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)