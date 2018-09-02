Home LIVE

TRS Pragathi Nivedana Sabha UPDATES | KCR addresses mega rally at Kongara Kalana

Said to be the mother of all meetings by  TRS MP K Kavitha, the ruling party has claimed that nearly 25 lakh people will attend the event.

Published: 02nd September 2018 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing Pragathi Nivedana Sabha at Kongara Kalan in Ranga Reddy district. (YouTube)

By Online Desk

Amid expectations of early polls in Telangana, Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao announced salary hike for 9,000 government staff. After chairing a cabinet meeting today, CM KCR has rushed to Pragathi Nivedana Sabha at Kongara Kalan in Ranga Reddy district, where the mammoth rally will take place today evening. 

The government has announced hiking the salaries of 9,000 employees of health department, and also that of the contract doctors from Rs 36,000 to Rs 40,000 per month. The honorarium for Aasha workers is also increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500, among other sops.

According to IANS, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari said they briefed the media on the decisions taken as per the agenda of the meeting. "There will be another cabinet meeting soon to take more decisions."

Said to be the mother of all meetings by  TRS MP K Kavitha, the ruling party has claimed that nearly 25 lakh people will attend the event. Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has called Pragathi Nivedana meeting to be one of its kind in the country’s political history.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pragathi Nivedana K Chandrashekar Rao TRS rally KCR K Kavitha KT Rama Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: When 'Power Star' donned multiple hats
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge