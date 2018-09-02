By Online Desk

Amid expectations of early polls in Telangana, Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao announced salary hike for 9,000 government staff. After chairing a cabinet meeting today, CM KCR has rushed to Pragathi Nivedana Sabha at Kongara Kalan in Ranga Reddy district, where the mammoth rally will take place today evening.

The government has announced hiking the salaries of 9,000 employees of health department, and also hiking salaries of contract doctors from Rs 36,000 to Rs 40,000 per month, hiking honorarium for Aasha workers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500, among other sops.

Said to be the mother of all meetings by TRS MP K Kavitha, the ruling party has claimed that nearly 25 lakh people will attend the event. Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has called Pragathi Nivedana meeting to be one of its kind in the country’s political history.