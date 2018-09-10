Bharat Bandh HIGHLIGHTS: Normal life hit; two-year-old dead in Bihar

By Online Desk

Normal life was hit in some states Monday with offices and educational institutes remaining closed and vehicles off the roads during an opposition-sponsored Bharat Bandh in protest against rising prices of petrol and diesel.

A two-year-old girl died on her way to hospital in Bihar, as bandh supporters blocked roads in the state. The nationwide bandh affected the bus and train services. Stray incidents of violence were reported from various places.

Calling the hike in prices of petroleum products a "momentary difficulty" due to the international crisis, the BJP on Monday condemned incidents of violence during the Bharat Bandh.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party also claimed that the shutdown was "unsuccessful" because people understand the reasons why petrol and diesel prices were going up, the Congress termed the bandh as successful. "Congress party has never held Bharat Bandh before, we don’t even believe in Bharat Bandh, but since the time Modi govt has come there has been a situation that led to this," said Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

Prominent political parties SP (Samajwadi Party), BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party), TMC (Trinamool Congress), DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) backed the Bharat Bandh.

Schools, colleges and educational institutions in Bengaluru declared a holiday in view of the Bandh call.

While in Tamil Nadu, the strength of MTC and other state-run buses were affected as the trade unions affiliated to the opposition DMK and Left parties had yesterday announced that workers attached to their unions will not report to work.