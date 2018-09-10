Bharat Bandh LIVE UPDATES: Madhya Pradesh Congress workers vandalise petrol pump in Ujjain

By Online Desk

To protest the rise of petrol and diesel prices, Opposition Congress and 21 political parties are observing 'Bharat Bandh' across the country on Monday.

Prominent political parties SP (Samajwadi Party), BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party), TMC (Trinamool Congress), DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) have backed the Bharat Bandh.

Schools, colleges and educational institutions in Bengaluru have declared a holiday in view of the Bharat Bandh call. Several school managements in the city issued SMS alerts to parents of schoolchildren informing them that a decision had been taken to keep their institutions closed in view of the Bharat Bandh call given from 6 am to 3 pm on Monday. Several colleges too followed suit.

While in Tamil Nadu, the strength of MTC and other state-run buses were affected as the trade unions affiliated to the opposition DMK and Left parties had yesterday announced that workers attached to their unions will not report to work.