By Online Desk

India won the toss and opted to bowl in their Super Four Asia Cup match against Bangladesh at Dubai on Friday.

India made one change with Ravindra Jadeja coming in for the injured Hardik Pandya.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman returned in place of Mominul Haque and Abu Hider.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

HERE ARE LIVE UPDATES: