By Online Desk

India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

Captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up the win.

All-rounder Jadeja made a roaring return to limited overs cricket, helping India dismiss Bangladesh for 173 after Rohit opted to chase at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India won the toss and opted to bowl in their Super Four Asia Cup match against Bangladesh at Dubai on Friday.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman returned in place of Mominul Haque and Abu Hider.

