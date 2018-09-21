Home LIVE

Asia Cup UPDATES | Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma shine as India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

Ravindra Jadeja made a roaring return to limited overs cricket with a four-wicket haul, helping India dismiss Bangladesh cheaply.

Published: 21st September 2018 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

India Rohit Sharma bats against Bangladesh during the Asia Cup ODI match | AP

By Online Desk

India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

Captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up the win.

All-rounder Jadeja made a roaring return to limited overs cricket, helping India dismiss Bangladesh for 173 after Rohit opted to chase at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India won the toss and opted to bowl in their Super Four Asia Cup match against Bangladesh at Dubai on Friday.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman returned in place of Mominul Haque and Abu Hider.

HERE ARE LIVE UPDATES:

 

Live Updates
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash
