Home LIVE

Aadhaar verdict HIGHLIGHTS: UIDAI's biometric ID valid with conditions, rules Supreme Court

Mobile companies, schools and banks cannot ask for Aadhaar now. But must for PAN and IT returns.

Published: 26th September 2018 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)

By Online Desk

Justice A K Sikri in a majority judgement with Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar has upheld the validity of Aadhaar, but with conditions.

Mobile companies, schools and banks cannot ask for Aadhaar now. The biometric id will also not be needed for CBSE and NEET admissions. But it will be a must for PAN and IT returns.

In the majority judgment, the judges expressed satisfaction that there is sufficent defence mechanism for the authentication in the Aadhaar scheme and underlined that there is no possibility of obtaining a duplicate Aadhaar card.

Justice Sikri further said that Unique identification proof also empowers and gives identity to marginalised sections of society. Post the judgment, Aadhaar can now also be taken up as a money bill by Lok Sabha in the Parliament.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aadhaar Aadhaar judgement Aadhaar card Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
Videos
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
A man and a girl were swept away in Kangra and Kullu districts, respectively, as heavy rains triggered flash floods in Himachal Pradesh on Monday with officials sounding a 'high alert' for the latter district. in image: A swollen Beas river flows after heavy rains in the region in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Himachal Pradesh rains: IAF rescues five foreign nationals