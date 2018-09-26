Home LIVE

LIVE UPDATES: Aadhaar foolproof, says Justice Sikri

Majority of the three-judge bench supports Aadhaar but recommends some amendments.

Published: 26th September 2018 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar cards (File Image)

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce the judgment on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar today. The criticisms against Aadhaar had begun even before the law came into existence in 2016.

A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan had reserved its verdict on May 11 after hearing the arguments for 38 days starting January 17.

So far, the Centre has issued 139 notifications, practically touching every aspect of a citizen’s day-to-day life, making Aadhaar mandatory for various services and benefits.

A key argument against the Aadhaar scheme was that it was violative of the nine-judge Bench verdict that had held that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right under the Constitution.

As many as 31 petitions have been filed in the matter.

Live Updates
