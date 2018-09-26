LIVE UPDATES: Aadhaar valid with conditions says SC

By Online Desk

Justice A K Sikri in a majority judgement with Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar has upheld the validity of Aadhaar, but with conditions.

Mobile companies, schools and banks cannot ask for Aadhaar now. The biometric id will also not be needed for CBSE and NEET admissions. But it will be a must for PAN and IT returns.

In the majority judgment, the judges expressed satisfaction that there is sufficent defence mechanism for the authentication in the Aadhaar scheme and underlined that there is no possibility of obtaining a duplicate Aadhaar card.

Justice Sikri further said that Unique identification proof also empowers and gives identity to marginalised sections of society. Post the judgment, Aadhaar can now also be taken up as a money bill by Parliament.

