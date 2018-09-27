Home LIVE

LIVE UPDATES: Adultery not a criminal offence, says Supreme Court

All the five judges CJI Dipak Misra, Justices Rohinton Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, unanimously struck down Section 497 IPC.

Published: 27th September 2018 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

supreme court

Supreme Court ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled the adultery law as unconstitutional - the 150-year-old law which gave the husband the right to prosecute his wife's lover.

Section 497 in The Indian Penal Code reads:

Whoever has sexual intercourse with a person who is and whom he knows or has reason to believe to be the wife of another man, without the consent or connivance of that man, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, is guilty of the offence of adultery, and shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both. In such case the wife shall not be punishable as an abettor.

"Ancient notions of man being perpetrator and woman being victim no longer holds good," said Justice Rohinton Nariman

CJI Dipak Misra said adultery might not be the cause of an unhappy marriage, it could be the result of an unhappy marriage. 

