Home LIVE

LIVE UPDATES: 'Mosque is not essential in Islam' SC to decide today

The court will pronounce its decision whether the law laid down by the Supreme Court in its 1994 judgement should be revisited by a Constitution bench. should be re-examined by a larger Bench.

Published: 27th September 2018 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

An outside view of Supreme Court in New Delhi Wednesday September 26 2018. | PTI

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court on Thursday will deliver its verdict on the Ismail Faruqui judgment in which it was said that mosque is not an integral part of Islam. The court will pronounce its decision whether the law laid down by the Supreme Court in its 1994 judgement should be revisited by a Constitution bench. should be re-examined by a larger Bench.

In 1994, a five-judge Constitution Bench, hearing the M Ismail Faruqui vs Union of India case, had held that a mosque was not an “essential part of the practice of the religion of Islam” and hence “its acquisition (by the state) is not prohibited by the provisions in the Constitution of India”. This issue was once again raised during the hearing of the Ayodhya title suit.  

LIVE UPDATES: 

Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayodhya Supreme Court Mosque Ayodhya Verdict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water