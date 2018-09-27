LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court ruling on 150-year-old adultery law today

Home LIVE

Supreme Court ruling on 150-year-old adultery law

The Centre wants adultery law to continue in the Indian Penal Code and it states that it ensures the sanctity of the marriage and says is for public good.

The Supreme Court is set to deliver the judgement on the plea challenging the constitutional validity of Section 497, the adultery law.

The law gives the husband the right to prosecute his wife's lover, but denies such right to the wife. According to the law, the wife is not allowed to prosecute the woman with whom her husband has committed adultery nor can she prosecute her husband. Further, the law does not take into account cases where the husband has sexual relations with an unmarried woman.  

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had in August, reserved its order on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Section 497 (Adultery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

