Asia Cup Final LIVE UPDATES: India bowl first against Bangladesh

By Online Desk

Seeking a record seventh title, India won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

India picked a full strength team for the title clash, bringing back Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan and captain Rohit Sharma, who all were rested for the game against Afghanistan.

Nazmul Islam was picked in place of Mominul Haque in the Bangladesh playing eleven.

READ PREVIEW | India ready to tame depleted Bangla Tigers

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das , Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman