Asia Cup Final LIVE UPDATES: India chasing 223-run target lose three wickets

Defending champions India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy for the record seventh time when they face a confident Bangladesh in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Published: 28th September 2018 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh's captain Mashrafe Mortaza, center, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India's Shikhar Dhawan. (AP)

By Online Desk

India won the toss and opted to bowl in the Asia Cup final match against Bangladesh at Dubai International Stadium.

India are back with the five players who missed out the last match. For Bangladesh, Mominul is not playing, left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam comes in.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das , Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

