Asia Cup Final LIVE UPDATES: Kedhar Jadhav retires hurt as India struggle against Bangladesh

By Online Desk

India won the toss and opted to bowl in the Asia Cup final match against Bangladesh at Dubai International Stadium.

India are back with the five players who missed out the last match. For Bangladesh, Mominul is not playing, left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam comes in.

Defending champions India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy for the record seventh time when they face a confident Bangladesh in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das , Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman