Women allowed in Sabarimala: Highlights from the Supreme Court judgement

By Online Desk

Supreme Court on Friday put an end to a centuries-old tradition barring women of menstruating age from entering Sabarimala temple, Kerala. The top court pronounced its verdict on a bunch of pleas seeking permission for women aged between 10 and 50 to enter the 800-year old Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

A five-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice RF Nariman, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra had reserved the judgment on August 1.

The Indian Young Lawyers Association was the first to file a plea in 2006 in the Supreme Court seeking scrapping of the temple law that restricted women's entry.