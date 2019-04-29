Lok Sabha elections Phase 4 LIVE: Maharashtra police detain dog sporting pro-BJP stickers

Home LIVE

Union minister Giriraj Singh, former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, former Union minister Milind Deora and parliamentarian Dimple Yadav are among the key candidates in the fray.

Voters show their identity cards as they stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the 4th phase of Lok Sabha elections. (Photo| PTI)

Around 12.79 crore voters across the Hindi heartland are exercising their electoral franchise to seal the fate of  957 candidates who are contesting from 72 seats in nine states. Voting for the Phase 4 elections is scheduled to take place from 7 am to 6 pm.

The polling commenced in one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, 13 seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, six in Madhya Pradesh, 17 in Maharashtra, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand, six in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Sikkim.

Union minister Giriraj Singh, former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, former Union minister Milind Murli Deora, parliamentarian Dimple Yadav who is the wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, MP Moon Moon Sen, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, Union minister Babul Supriyo, former parliamentarian Priya Dutt and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha are among the heavyweight candidates in the fray in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections.

Live Updates
