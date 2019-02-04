Home LIVE

Centre vs Mamata HIGHLIGHTS: Tejashwi Yadav, Kanimozhi meet Didi at her dharna venue in Kolkata

The ripple effect of political tremors in West Bengal were felt in New Delhi and several state capitals, as Banerjee's combative posturing drew support from several regional satraps.

Published: 04th February 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chairs a cabinet meeting at the protest site during a sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police commissioner in connection with chit fund scams in Kolkata Monday Feb. 04 2019. | PTI

By Online Desk

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in confrontation with the Modi-led Centre over 'CBI vs Kolkata Police' on the chit fund scam, got an overwhelming support from various political parties who alleged that Union government was trying to "murder democracy" while the BJP hit back dubbing the backing as an "alliance of the corrupt".

The goings-on in West Bengal also resonated in Parliament with repeated disruptions and was finally adjourned for the day after leaders of TMC and other parties hit out at the BJP-led government over alleged "misuse" of CBI by it to target opposition leaders.

Banerjee's combative posturing on the issue also became a rallying point for various opposition parties, who are trying to sew up an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said that 22 parties have extended their support to the protest against the Centre as he sought to project her as a leader who has succeeded in uniting the entire opposition against the alleged misuse of the CBI.

Live Updates
