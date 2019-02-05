Home LIVE

Mamata vs Centre HIGHLIGHTS: West Bengal CM ends dharna after 3 days, calls it a victory

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court postponed the hearing on Kumar's petition seeking interim relief, till February 7.

Published: 05th February 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

(L) Mamata Banerjee, (R) Yogi Adityanath. (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna enters day 3, the Supreme Court today directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI and co-operate with them. 

The CBI had alleged that Kumar may try to destroy electronic evidence in relation to the Saradha and Rose valley chit fund cases, which brought the Trinamool leaders under the lens of corruption.

The CBI vs Mamata stand-off began on Sunday night after a team of CBI officials were detained by Kolkata Police when they tried to raid the top cop's Loudon street residence.

Live Updates
Comments(1)

  • R.mohan
    Rule of law was about to be killed As our SCruled it isalive now in WB. Otherwise law of jungle might have replaced rule of law
    1 day ago reply
