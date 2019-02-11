Congress mega roadshow HIGHLIGHTS | 'Chowkidar' PM failed to provide jobs to UP youth, says Rahul Gandhi

Online Desk By

Newly appointed Congress general secretary and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched her party’s ‘Mission Uttar Pradesh’ on Monday with a roadshow.

It began from Chaudhary Charan Singh airport to UPCC office, passing through the crowded streets of Lucknow with the entire route replete with posters of the party's new general secretary and her brother Rahul Gandhi, the party president.

Hundreds of Congress workers, carrying party flags and shouting pro-Gandhis slogans, swarmed the roads.

Taking a mini halt at Lal Bagh crossing, Rahul, flanked by Jyotiraditya Scindia reiterated his resolve to play on the front foot.

"Our main goal is to bring a Congress government to power in UP in 2022,” he claimed.

He added that Congress wanted to bring an impartial government in UP meant for the farmers, youth, women and deprived sections.

(With Inputs from Agencies)