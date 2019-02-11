Home LIVE

Congress mega roadshow HIGHLIGHTS | 'Chowkidar' PM failed to provide jobs to UP youth, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi at the end of the first day of the Congress roadshow said that the party respects Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, but the Congress would fight at the front to change the politics in UP.

Published: 11th February 2019

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia wave to the crowds at the end of the Congress party's mega roadshow event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on 11 February 2019. UP Congress chief Raj Babbar is seen. (Photo | UP Congress/ Twitter)

Newly appointed Congress general secretary and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched her party’s ‘Mission Uttar Pradesh’ on Monday with a roadshow.

It began from Chaudhary Charan Singh airport to UPCC office, passing through the crowded streets of Lucknow with the entire route replete with posters of the party's new general secretary and her brother Rahul Gandhi, the party president.

Hundreds of Congress workers, carrying party flags and shouting pro-Gandhis slogans, swarmed the roads.

Taking a mini halt at Lal Bagh crossing, Rahul, flanked by Jyotiraditya Scindia reiterated his resolve to play on the front foot.

"Our main goal is to bring a Congress government to power in UP in 2022,” he claimed.

He added that Congress wanted to bring an impartial government in UP meant for the farmers, youth, women and deprived sections.

Live Updates
