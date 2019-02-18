Kulbhushan Jadhav case HIGHLIGHTS: Pakistan used Jadhav to build a narrative against India, argues Harish Salve at ICJ

By PTI

THE HAGUE: The International Court of Justice began on Monday a four-day public hearing in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage.

India moved the ICJ in May in 2017 against the "farcical trial" by the military court of Pakistan against 48-year-old Jadhav.

Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.