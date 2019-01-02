Home LIVE

Parliament winter session HIGHLIGHTS: NDA bought Rafale at 9 per cent cheaper rate than UPA, claims Arun Jaitley

Deliberations on Rafale deal is underway in Lok Sabha as the Congress accepted finance minister Arun Jaitley's challenge for a debate on the issue.

Published: 02nd January 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley.

By Online Desk

Countering Rahul Gandhi's claim on Rafale, Arun Jaitley today rubbished the charges of an alleged scam and said, "although the Supreme Court has given the BJP a clean chit on pricing, the Congress party's election need is not getting satisfied". The BJP was scheduled to take up The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill for discussion for the second time in the Rajya Sabha.

The NDA government needs at least 123 votes to get the bill passed as the current strength of the House stands at 244. The Opposition demanded referral of the bill to the select committee when it was taken up for discussion on December 31.  

Deliberations on Rafale deal is underway in Lok Sabha as the Congress accepted finance minister Arun Jaitley's challenge for a debate on the issue. Just before the House was adjourned on December 31, Congress floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge had told the House that his party is ready for discussions on Rafale jet fighter deal with France.

Live Updates
TAGS
Rafale deal talaq e biddat triple talaq Parliament winter session Rajya Sabha Rafale audio leak

