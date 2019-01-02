Sabarimala HIGHLIGHTS: Kerala on the boil after two women enter shrine

By Online Desk

The entry of two women into the Sabarimala shrine under the cover of darkness on Wednesday morning has created an uproar, with the BJP launching protests in several parts of the state.

Workers from the BJP and CPM clashed in the capital Thiruvananthapuram. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in protest on Thursday.

Earlier, the Sabarimala temple was reopened after "purification" rituals - Panjapunyaham and Kalasabhishekam - were held following the entry of the two women, Bindhu (42) and Kanaka Durga (44).

Devotees had been asked to leave the temple premises and the Neyyabhishekam ritual had been stopped.

"By closing down the temple, the Sabarimala thanthri has violated the Constitution and the SC verdict," said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The duo entered the shrine and got the darshan of the lord at 3:45 am, becoming the first women to offer prayers there after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on women in the 10-50 age group.