Kerala hartal LIVE: 3 BJP workers stabbed in Thrissur; mediapersons, cops and buses attacked

Seven police vehicles, 79 KSRTC buses destroyed and 39 police personnel attacked, so far. Most of the persons attacked were women, including female journalists.

Published: 03rd January 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Fire and Rescue personnel clearing roads after protestors burnt wooden logs at Nanmanda, Kozhikode during the hartal on 3 January 2018. (Photo | TP Sooraj/ EPS)

By Online Desk

Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. Announcing the shutdown on behalf of the SKS, its leader K P Sasikala said that the government has betrayed devotees.

Tension prevailed at SM Street in Kozhikode after BJP workers and DYFI clashed. Police have resorted to lathi-charging as protestors tried to vandalise and force shut establishments that stayed open on hartal day. Media persons have been attacked too.

Karnataka State Transport Corporation has stopped services after its buses were pelted with stones in various districts. Bus services at Kerala's border with Tamil Nadu too has been affected.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two CPM workers in connection with the death of a 55-year-old BJP worker Chandran Unnithan, who was stone pelted at Pandalam.

On Wednesday, two women, Bindhu (42) and Kanaka Durga (44), sparked controversy after entering the shrine and got the darshan of the lord. The two of them have become the first women to offer prayers at the shrine after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on women in the 10-50 age group at the shrine.

Sabarimala Sabarimala issue Sabarimala Karma Samithi Sabarimala row Women entry Bindu Kanaka Durga Kerala hartal

