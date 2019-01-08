Home LIVE

Bharat Bandh HIGHLIGHTS: INTUC members protest inside Kolkata's Maidan metro station 

One of the major demands put forth by the protesters is to include enactment of the Social Security Act and setting of a minimum wage of Rs 24,000 for unorganised transport workers.

Published: 08th January 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Rail blockade, trade union strike

Joint trade union workers block trains at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Scores of trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's alleged anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms.

The trade union strike called by INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, UTUC, TUCC, LPF and SEWA affected normalcy across the country.

The protests are not only affecting normalcy in the metropolitan cities but other states too saw a similar sight. 

Live Updates
TAGS
Bharat bandh Union strike Trade union strike Anti labour policies nationwide general strike

Comments

