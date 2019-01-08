Bharat Bandh HIGHLIGHTS: INTUC members protest inside Kolkata's Maidan metro station 

By Online Desk

Scores of trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's alleged anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms.

One of the major demands put forth by the protesters is to include enactment of the Social Security Act and setting of a minimum wage of Rs 24,000 for unorganised transport workers.

The trade union strike called by INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, UTUC, TUCC, LPF and SEWA affected normalcy across the country.

The protests are not only affecting normalcy in the metropolitan cities but other states too saw a similar sight.