Mega Opposition rally HIGHLIGHTS: No more achhe din for the BJP, says Mamata Banerjee

By Online Desk

West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's mega Opposition rally at Kolkata's Parade Grounds on Saturday, saw a massive show of strength. Banerjee said the Central government’s expiry date was over “just like your pills”, while launching a scathing attack on PM Modi.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Yadav, former union ministers Yashwant Singha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie, three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and HD Kumaraswamy; former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Gegong Apang, and DMK chief MK Stalin attended the rally. They all spoke about the need to come together to save the democracy and the Constitution, from the Modi-Shah combine, urging everyone to work together to bring a new dawn for the country.

Young leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani too were present.

Rahul Gandhi did not attend the 'United India Rally' but extended his 'support' through a 'letter of unity.' Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented the Congress.