India vs New Zealand updates: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten fifty takes India home
Entering the five-match rubber following maiden Test and ODI triumphs in Australia, India signalled their intent by chasing down a revised target of 156 runs by eights in 34.5 overs.
Published: 23rd January 2019 07:20 AM | Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 02:21 PM | A+A A-
NAPIER: India produced cricket of the calibre that has become synonymous with Virat Kohli's men to crush New Zealand in the first ODI but a bizarre and unprecedented sun-induced interruption overshadowed the on-field action here Wednesday.
Entering the five-match rubber following maiden Test and ODI series triumphs in Australia, India signalled their intent with a clinical display, which saw them chase down a revised target of 156 by eights wickets in 34.5 overs.
TEAMS:
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami