India vs New Zealand updates: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten fifty takes India home

Entering the five-match rubber following maiden Test and ODI triumphs in Australia, India signalled their intent by chasing down a revised target of 156 runs by eights in 34.5 overs.

Published: 23rd January 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Shikhar Dhawan plays through the off side. (Photo | Twitter/@ICC)

By Online Desk

NAPIER: India produced cricket of the calibre that has become synonymous with Virat Kohli's men to crush New Zealand in the first ODI but a bizarre and unprecedented sun-induced interruption overshadowed the on-field action here Wednesday.

Entering the five-match rubber following maiden Test and ODI series triumphs in Australia, India signalled their intent with a clinical display, which saw them chase down a revised target of 156 by eights wickets in 34.5 overs.

TEAMS:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

Live Updates
India vs New Zealand India tour of New Zealand Kane Williamson Kuldeep Yadav Mohammed Shami

