India's 70th Republic Day parade HIGHLIGHTS: Display of military strength, states' heritage mark R-day celebrations

By Online Desk

Celebrations for the 70th Republic Day began Saturday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in attendance as the chief guest, amid heavy security deployment in the city.

The spirit of patriotism soared and roared as the national anthem was sung in the accompaniment of booming 21 gun salute at the Rajpath in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued with his tradition of donning colourful turbans at Republic Day celebrations on Saturday by sporting a yellowish orange headgear with a red tail.

SWAT women commandos, mobile hit teams, snipers are among the varied layers of security under which the national capital has been placed for the Republic Day celebrations.

Elaborate measures, including deployment of anti-aircraft guns, were put in place to secure the airspace